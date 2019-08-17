Free Admission & Activities Day

press release:BECM Free Community Event Sponsored by TDS

9 AM - 5 PM, Saturday, August 17, Black Earth Children's Museum

Come check out all the changes that have taken place at BECM over the past 2 years! Admission is free all day for everyone- so you can come enjoy, explore and discover BECM.

Entertainment:

Corey Hart Playing from 11:00 AM - Noon

Funny Faces Facepainting: 1:00 PM -3:00 PM

Balloon twisting: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM