Free America Walkout Virtual Gathering

media release: On January 20 at 2:00 pm, join the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin for a one-hour virtual gathering in solidarity with the Free America Walkout. This event offers a powerful virtual option for those participating in the walkout who want to take collective action, reflect together, and ground themselves in purpose.

Through art, poetry, and facilitated discussion, we’ll explore what freedom means in this moment and how our shared history connects to today’s struggles for democracy. The program includes a panel conversation, moments of reflection, and know-your-rights resources to support informed and safe civic engagement.

Step away. Log in. Stand together. This is a space to reflect, resist, and recommit to the work of building a freer, more just democracy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/26171915339067263