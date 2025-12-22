Free America Walkout

media release: 2025 was a year of marches that proved our collective strength. And the threats have grown so we must too. The MAGA Regime has already signaled that a second term means a deeper and more open wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first. This moment calls for escalated commitment from our movement. 

WALKOUT FOR OUR FREEDOMS

On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism.

