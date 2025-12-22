Free America Walkout

media release: 2025 was a year of marches that proved our collective strength. And the threats have grown so we must too. The MAGA Regime has already signaled that a second term means a deeper and more open wave of misogyny, racism, xenophobia, and violence than the first. This moment calls for escalated commitment from our movement.

★ WALKOUT FOR OUR FREEDOMS ★

On January 20 at 2 PM local time, we will walk out of work, school, and commerce because a Free America begins the moment we stop cooperating with fascism.

PLEDGE TO WALKOUT

PARTNER WITH US

Host an Action