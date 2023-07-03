Free Assange: Journalism is Not a Crime

media release: Join us in Madison for a (worldwide) Banner Display on Julian Assange’s Birthday!

Monday, July 3 at 8-10 am and 4-7 pm, Pedestrian Bridge above Beltline between Rimrock Road and Park Street. Accessible near 633 W. Badger Rd or 301 West Beltline Hwy.

Contact your Representative or Senators at 202-224-3121. Ask that they speak out publicly against the indictment and sign on to Rashida Tlaib's letter to the DOJ requesting they and Biden drop the charges against Julian Assange• Wish Julian a Happy Birthday using the instructions here: https://writejulian.com/