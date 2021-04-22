Free BCycle Rides

media release: Wisconsin locals can pedal towards a greener future, Catherine! BCycle celebrates Earth Day by offering free 30-minute rides on Thursday, April 22 in Madison, WI using promo code EarthDay21 in the BCycle app (available for Android and iOS).

Brought to you by Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle, BCycle makes it easy to #GoByBike and take collective action against climate change. Whether you choose to ride for fun, to commute, to run errands or for the physical and mental health benefits, cycling is proven to be an environmentally sustainable transportation alternative with BCycle systems offsetting millions of pounds of carbon emissions per year. Madison BCycle includes 300 e-bikes at 50 stations. Additional information can be found at madison.bcycle.com.