Free Bikes 4 Kidz Fundraiser

press release: Make your holiday season less stressful by treating yourself to no cooking! MOD Pizza is hosting some fundraisers for us where they'll donate 20% of their sales to FB4K Madison

Wed., Dec. 30 - order from MOD Pizza in Fitchburg at 2960 Cahill Main, Suite 103. You can participate in this fundraiser by Take out • Delivery • Pick up

To place your order visit MOD Pizza's online order website. Use the coupon code of " GR173013F" and 20% of your meal’s price will be donated back to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. You can RSVP & see all details by clicking here.