Free Bikes 4 Kidz Garage Sale

press release: Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be hosting its first annual garage sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The sale will take place at the organizations bike workshop in East Towne Mall just two stores in from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Madison, WI. The event is free and all proceeds will help Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison give bikes to kids in spring of 2023.

Items for sale include roof bike racks, bike trailers, pet trailers, tandem bicycles, vintage bikes, an assortment of accessories like bags and mirrors, a wide array of parts, and more. Accepted forms of payment include Paypal, Venmo, and cash.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison recognizes that biking has historically excluded participants and is working to change that by giving bikes to organizations serving diverse communities and low income families in southern Wisconsin. To date, 124 organizations have received bikes from Free Bikes 4 Kidz since its inception in 2017, totaling 8,240 recipients. The organization gives away the full bike package which includes helmets, headlights, tail lights, locks, and bike pumps with its support from organizations like Pacific Cycles and Planet Bike. The total value of bike packages given away since the first bike giveaway in 2017 is $1,068,000.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is a 501c3 nonprofit organization working toward transportation equity in Dane County and southern Wisconsin. Bicycles are far more than recreational toys. They are classified as vehicles in Wisconsin and provide a means of transportation to get people to school and work. Many of the organization's recipients use them to get to their first jobs as high schoolers. Biking provides opportunities for independence, freedom, helps get kids outside and off screens, provides social and emotional development, confidence and coordination in addition to transportation. Biking also combats preventable sedentary related illnesses like Type 2 Diabetes and heart disease.

For information on donating items to the sale (bike related) contact Executive Director Kristie Goforth, at kristie@fb4kmadison.org.

More information can be found online at Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s website at: https://fb4kmadison.org/ pedaling-news/summer-events- with-fb4k-madison/