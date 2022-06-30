media release: Save the date for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz volunteer appreciation party on Thursday, June 30, from 5-7pm at Capital Brewery and Bier Garten! We cannot consistently give away 1,700+ bikes each year without the help of our passionate volunteer army. So we want to celebrate with all of you who made this year possible by volunteering your time, your vehicles, your storage space, and all the other ways people have provided support this year. Feel free to bring a friend or your family and enjoy some fun conversations and libations with the FB4K crew. This event will be held rain or shine.