Free Christmas Meal

press release: First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison at 203 Wisconsin Avenue will host its 35th holiday meal on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 2017, served Noon until 2:00 p.m. All are welcome! The meal is free. No reservations needed. This long-time tradition brings together neighbors without homes and a diverse community. The church expects to serve 350 individuals.

Menu: Roasted Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Southern Style Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Southern Green Beans, Dressing, Sautéed Cabbage, Corn Bread, Candied Yams. Artisan and Holiday Breads donated by Clasen’s European Bakery, and holiday pies donated by Hubbard Avenue Diner.

Live music by local musician Cliff Frederiksen who will share his eclectic mix of America’s songbook of the last 70 years.

Santa Claus and his two lead elves will make a special surprise visit. Children and their families are invited to enjoy festivities in a special family area.

This year, Beverly Brazzel, long-time volunteer and advocate, will lead the meal. Serving alongside Beverly will be her sixth-grade granddaughter, Eriyana. Beverly’s 82-year-old mother, Velma, will be a special guest of honor. Velma raised six children always cooking enough for the neighborhood. We share the value of extending our table.

Community call for help: Homemade desserts are needed for our festive dessert table. Share a holiday note for us to read as guests enjoy their meal. Desserts can be brought to the church Monday, December 18 thru Thursday, December 21 (9am to 3:30pm) or Saturday, December 23 (8am to noon), Sunday, December 24 (8am to noon) or Christmas Day, December 25 (8am to Noon). Contact Karen at 608-338-0320 with any questions.