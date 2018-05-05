Worldwide comic book giveaway, 5/5, with participants including Capital City Comics (608-251-8445); Graham Crackers (608-422-4110); Westfield Comics West (608-833-4444) & East (608-633-5555); and Graham Crackers (608-422-4110). freecomicbookday.com.

press release: The 17th Annual Worldwide Free Comic Book Day comes to Madison with Free Comic Books for All Ages at WESTFIELD COMICS!

Both Westfield Comics locations in Madison are joining thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the biggest day in the comic book industry and comic art form on Saturday, May 5. On Free Comic Book Day, over 5.6 million comic books will be given away by participating stores worldwide, introducing as many people as possible to the wonders of comic books!

Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. The variety of stories that are told in modern comics today ensure that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations.

Celebrating its fifteenth year, Free Comic Book Day introduces new readers to the wonders of comics the first Saturday of May every year.

Even if you have never picked up a comic book, Westfield Comics welcomes everyone into their stores on May 5th, because there are so many amazing things to discover through comics!