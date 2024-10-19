Free Dirt (album release), The Present Age

× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt in the great outdoors. Free Dirt

media release: Free Dirt will release a new album, Funeral on the Beach, at this show. They wanted to be a jam band that punks would listen to. That was the original idea. Pretty quick, we learned that we aren’t naturally inclined to play super fast or be all that angsty. By the time we realized that, we had landed on a sound. Melodic, sparse, rock solid but still somehow hanging on by a thread. Like watching an air show, beauty with a persistent twinge of potential disaster.

Free Dirt have families and square jobs and kids and gardens and worms to tend to. So, we decided that time spent away from those things needed to have a purpose, needed to be meaningful. At least to us. Free Dirt, and especially this album, means a lot to us. We will be thrilled if it ends up meaning something to you as well.

The Present Age is an art-punk band from Oshkosh, WI. Finalizing their lineup in 2019, the group’s sound is marked by contrasting ambient and stiff guitars, dynamic control, and critical lyrics with themes of consumerism and anti-capitalism. They are currently performing in support of their new album, “Radio Static Intelligible”.