Free Dirt, Educational Davis, Def Sonic, Nick Brown Band, Redshift Headlights, DJ The Other Mr. S

× Expand courtesy Free Dirt Free Dirt

media release: Get ready for the first ever “Dig In”! It’s like a Love In with less of a commitment! You just have to dig it. We ain’t gettin married. This year we are featuring @therealdefsonic @educationaldavis @nickbrowntone FULL BAND @redshiftheadlights

And of course some dert for yer burt! @meowzamusic will be spinning records between bands and there will be a cornhole tournament with unbelievable prizes! Come to The Dig In! @eastsideclubmadison

Saturday Sept 3

5 bucks

2-8:30pm!