Free Dirt, Educational Davis, Def Sonic, Nick Brown Band, Redshift Headlights, DJ The Other Mr. S
to
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Free Dirt
Free Dirt
media release: Get ready for the first ever “Dig In”! It’s like a Love In with less of a commitment! You just have to dig it. We ain’t gettin married. This year we are featuring @therealdefsonic @educationaldavis @nickbrowntone FULL BAND @redshiftheadlights
And of course some dert for yer burt! @meowzamusic will be spinning records between bands and there will be a cornhole tournament with unbelievable prizes! Come to The Dig In! @eastsideclubmadison
Saturday Sept 3
5 bucks
2-8:30pm!