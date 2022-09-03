Free Dirt, Educational Davis, Def Sonic, Nick Brown Band, Redshift Headlights, DJ The Other Mr. S

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Get ready for the first ever “Dig In”! It’s like a Love In with less of a commitment! You just have to dig it. We ain’t gettin married. This year we are featuring @therealdefsonic @educationaldavis @nickbrowntone FULL BAND @redshiftheadlights

And of course some dert for yer burt! @meowzamusic will be spinning records between bands and there will be a cornhole tournament with unbelievable prizes! Come to The Dig In! @eastsideclubmadison

Saturday Sept 3

5 bucks

2-8:30pm!

Info

Music
608-222-9131
