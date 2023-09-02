Free Dirt, Jane Hobson, The Present Age, Redshift Headlights, Faux Fawn

East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Once again The Eastside Club, WORT and Free Dirt have curated a lineup of independent, original, Wisconsin acts that is not to be missed! It’s the second annual DIG IN! Come listen and enjoy one of the best views in town while you’re at it.

Free Dirt

Jane Hobson

The Present Age

Redshift Headlights

Faux Fawn

