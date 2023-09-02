Free Dirt, Jane Hobson, The Present Age, Redshift Headlights, Faux Fawn
to
East Side Club 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
courtesy Free Dirt
Free Dirt
media release: Once again The Eastside Club, WORT and Free Dirt have curated a lineup of independent, original, Wisconsin acts that is not to be missed! It’s the second annual DIG IN! Come listen and enjoy one of the best views in town while you’re at it.
Free Dirt
https://open.spotify.com/track/6Yr67YOmMzBc94vgwNpWjf?si=YBLI5I79TUiLmQwYG6KsWw&nd=1
Jane Hobson
https://open.spotify.com/track/0PDu6Jr7C70vwogIWiL7iK?si=AudHY6k5S5y1uya2ScAjRw&nd=1
The Present Age
https://open.spotify.com/track/1BtAEj4cJLqnflSccb6WTg?si=MSgl8glVQbCjrNIGzUBz2g&nd=1
Redshift Headlights
https://open.spotify.com/track/4tuBbkSO0oUtb5PcpANxwe?si=Xrxd9EYmQWKs3Q7xmQ7QBQ&nd=1
Faux Fawn
https://open.spotify.com/track/2LEwRUUt7coFQvm9qRpI2B?si=NgEY1t_xRfu4v8LISLM4hA&nd=1