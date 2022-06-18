press release: FREE DOG PARK DAY is back! Bring your dog to any of the off-leash dog parks, or leashed dog at allowed locations on Saturday, June 18 and no permit is required!

NOTE

All dogs must be licensed.

Dogs must be leashed at all times in general parks that allow dogs. See DOG FREE PARKS for prohibited locations. If not listed, leashed and licensed dogs are allowed.

Park hours are 4am to 10pm.

Demetral Dog Park, 2297 Commercial Ave.

McCormick Dog Park, 702 McCormick Ave

Odana School Park, 678 Segoe Road

North Star Dog Park, 439 Milky Way

Quann Park, 1802 Quann-Olin Parkway

Walnut Grove Park, 202 North Westfield Road

Warner Dog Park, 2301 Sheridan Dr.

For dog rules, to learn more, or to purchase permits, visit: