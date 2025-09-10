Free Fall Fun

media release: The Leopold Arbor Hills Neighborhood Resource Team will host a free series September 10 and 17, and October 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Dr. People of all ages are invited to come to the park and build their skills in ultimate frisbee, mountain biking and social dance! Instruction will be provided. After participating in your activity of choice, enjoy a light dinner with the group.

To help with preparation, we’ve created a sign up form. Please let us know the activity and dates you’ll participate and sign a waiver for mountain biking.