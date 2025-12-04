Free Gifts: Capitalism and the Politics of Nature

UW Social Sciences Building 1180 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: UW Havens-Wright Center hybrid in-person (Room 8108 and online event. If you would like to attend online, you must register in advance.

Alyssa Battistoni is assistant professor of political science at Barnard College, where she works and teaches on climate and environmental politics, capitalism, Marxism, feminism, and other topics in contemporary social and political thought. She is the author of Free Gifts: Capitalism and the Politics of Nature (Princeton 2025) and the co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal (Verso 2019).

