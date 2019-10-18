Free Hearing Screening
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: HearingLife, in conjunction with the Campaign for Better Hearing, will be offering the following services free of charge: • Free cleaning of all types of hearing aids • Free screenings for hearing loss • Free servicing of hearing aids Registration opens on September 16th. Please call 824-1780 to register for a specific time-slot, or drop in.
