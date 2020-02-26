Free Legal Clinic at Madison College Grand Opening

press release: Legal issues prevent people from going to school or work. We are doing something to change that. Come learn more.

Honorable Brian Blanchard will be moderating a panel discussion on how legal services can be used to remove barriers to education and employment. The panel runs from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm with lunch following.

This is open to the public. Join us to celebrate the success of the Legal Clinic at Madison College and why ithe Clinic is so important.

Special Guest: John G. Levi, Legal Services Corporation Board Chair

Partners of the Free Clinic at Madison College: Madison College · Ascendium Education Group · UW-Madison Law School · Community Justice, Inc. · Legal Action of Wisconsin · City of Madison Department of Civil Rights · Community Immigration Law Clinic · Schuster Family Law

Sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin Pro Bono Program