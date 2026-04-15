FREE Movement Summit
WYSO Center for Music 1118 E. Washington Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: FREE 2026 Summit - Powerful Women with Purpose
Join us for a day of restoration, community building, and action planning!
9am-4pm, April 16, at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) Building
Sessions will showcase FREE’s healing practices; build skills for engaging your community; and provide information, updates and opportunities to get involved in FREE’s 2026-2027 priorities for improving the lives of system-impacted women and their families through changing harmful systems.