media release: Since 1998, Union Cab has offered free rides to the polls on every Election Day until polls have closed. This program is called Democracy In Motion, and through it, Union Cab demonstrates its commitment to serving democracy and resisting fascism, oligarchy, repression of human rights, and deliberate targeting of minorities for immoral political gain, amongst other violations of our societal norms. We will transport residents of Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, the village of Shorewood, village of Maple Bluff and the town of Madison to the voting booth and back as part of this commitment. If you need transportation, call (608) 242-2000 on Election Day and set up a ride.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Please check for your local polling location in advance, and specifically mention that you are riding with Democracy In Motion before booking your trip. Polls open at 7:00 AM and close at 8:00 PM.

Union Cab of Madison Cooperative is a worker cooperative, operating since 1979 and dedicated to serving Dane County’s transportation needs.