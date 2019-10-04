Free Sale Fundraiser

press release: FREE Sale! **NOTHING IS PRICED — Take what you need / Pay what you can**

Friday, October 4 (10am-7pm); Saturday, October 5 (8am-11am) @ McFarland UCC church, 5710 Anthony Street, McFarland

All items are FREE (nothing is priced) in exchange for freewill monetary donation which are given to local non-profits.

NEWBORN-TEEN ITEMS: clothes, shoes, toys, books, puzzles, games, kids' kitchen/bath/bedding, DVDs, crafts, activities, nursing items, diapering, outerwear, sports equipment & apparel, maternity clothes, special needs items and MUCH MORE!

For more info, visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/2240465342729598/