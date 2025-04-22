Free School Meals for Madison Coalition

From the Activist Calendar: Tues. April 22, 6:00 – 8:00 pm Freedom Inc. (2110 Luann Ln.) Free School Meals for Madison Coalition Panel Discussion! Our goal is to further engag e MMSD students and families with our campaign to abolish school lunch debt and ensure that MMSD provides universal breakfast and lunch to all students. Dinner will be provided. More info? Visit: https://madison-dsa.org/free-school-meals-for-madison/

