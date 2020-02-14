Free Speech on Campus

Google Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00

UW North Hall 1050 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin

UW Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy lecture by author Jonathan Rauch, 7 pm, 2/13, Grainger Hall-Room 1310.

press release: Please join us for a public lecture with Jonathan Rauch on free speech and minority rights. Rauch has authored six books and numerous articles on public policy, culture, and government. He is a contributing editor of The Atlantic and recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award (the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize). He is currently a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution.

Info

UW North Hall 1050 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1877
Google Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Free Speech on Campus - 2020-02-14 09:00:00