Free Speech on Campus

UW Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy lecture by author Jonathan Rauch, 7 pm, 2/13, Grainger Hall-Room 1310.

press release: Please join us for a public lecture with Jonathan Rauch on free speech and minority rights. Rauch has authored six books and numerous articles on public policy, culture, and government. He is a contributing editor of The Atlantic and recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award (the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize). He is currently a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution.