RSVP for Give Thanks Community Meal Giveaway
press release: In the spirit of Giving Thanks and Giving Back, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is continuing our tradition of providing Thanksgiving Meals to the community! This year, we will be giving away FIVE HUNDRED FREE family meals!
Register today for your family size Thanksgiving meal, filled with a full turkey or ham and ALL the fixings! We made it our goal to make sure no one has to miss out on their Thanksgiving meal.
McKenzie Family Club Meal Distribution Signup
232 Windsor Street, Sun Prairie
November 18 • 3PM – 7PM
Taft Street Club Meal Distribution Signup
2001 Taft Street, Madison
November 20 • 3PM – 7PM
Allied Family Center Meal Distribution Signup
4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg
November 20 • 3PM – 7PM
We will need volunteers to support with these efforts! If interested, please follow the link! CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER