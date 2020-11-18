RSVP for Give Thanks Community Meal Giveaway

press release: In the spirit of Giving Thanks and Giving Back, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County is continuing our tradition of providing Thanksgiving Meals to the community! This year, we will be giving away FIVE HUNDRED FREE family meals!

Register today for your family size Thanksgiving meal, filled with a full turkey or ham and ALL the fixings! We made it our goal to make sure no one has to miss out on their Thanksgiving meal.

McKenzie Family Club Meal Distribution Signup

232 Windsor Street, Sun Prairie

November 18 • 3PM – 7PM

Taft Street Club Meal Distribution Signup

2001 Taft Street, Madison

November 20 • 3PM – 7PM

Allied Family Center Meal Distribution Signup

4619 Jenewein Road, Fitchburg

November 20 • 3PM – 7PM

We will need volunteers to support with these efforts! If interested, please follow the link! CLICK HERE TO VOLUNTEER