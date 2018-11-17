Free Thanksgiving Meal
press release: 401 N. Blackhawk Ave., Saturday, November 17, 4:00-6:00 pm
You’re invited to Capital City Church for their 11th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner The event is free to the public and will include a delicious meal, great friends and some fun and games. Space is limited so please register at www.capcitychurch.org/thanksgiving.
Capital City Church 401 N. Blackhawk Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Food & Drink, Holidays