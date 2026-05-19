Free Thursday Evenings

media release: Visit MCM for free every Thursday evening, 4–8 pm!

Enjoy extended hours each Thursday, completely free of charge. Please check in at the admissions desk when you visit during free hours.

Looking for more affordable ways to visit? During the rest of the week, MCM offers reduced cost admission and memberships every day to families who qualify through our Access for Everyone initiative.

Major Support for Free Thursday Nights is provided by

Jim & Jessica Yehle

Additional support is provided by

The Chidyllo Family

Nick & Kristin Jackson