Free Thursday Evenings
to
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Visit MCM for free every Thursday evening, 4–8 pm!
Enjoy extended hours each Thursday, completely free of charge. Please check in at the admissions desk when you visit during free hours.
Looking for more affordable ways to visit? During the rest of the week, MCM offers reduced cost admission and memberships every day to families who qualify through our Access for Everyone initiative.
Major Support for Free Thursday Nights is provided by
Jim & Jessica Yehle
Additional support is provided by
The Chidyllo Family
Nick & Kristin Jackson