press release: Artist Talk: "Freedom, Art, Production" by Ibrahim Mahama

Friday, September 27, 2019, 3:00 PM, Conrad A. Elvehjem, L140

The event is free and open to the public, co-organized by the registered student organization Art + Scholarship in Theory and Practice, the Art History Department, and the Department of Design Studies.

Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian contemporary artist and founder of the Savanah Center for Contemporary Art in Tamale. His work has been, among other venues, at Documenta14 in 2017 and the Venice Biennale in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

With the collaboration of an ever-expanding network of people, he has created large scale public interventions sewing together worn jute sack formerly used to extract cocoa and charcoal, exploring the poetics of labor and the spectral politics of global trade engraved in the failure and resilience of materials and structures.