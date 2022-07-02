Freedom Fest

Balanced Rock Winery, Baraboo 1065 Walnut St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

media release:  FREEDOM FEST AT BALANCED ROCK WINERY. Join us to celebrate the holiday weekend with local vendors, wine, food and live music! Special guest 608 Axe Throwing will be joining us as well!

Live Music:

Kurt Funfsinn 12-3pm

Justin Raudebush 4-6:30pm

Vendors:

Nautical Coffee Co.

Brown Butter Bakery

Sassy but Classy Designs

Two Dirty Irishmen Soap Co.

That's What She Shed LLC

Wandering Sheep Beard Care

Misty Creek Boutique

Free to Attend

608-448-2958
