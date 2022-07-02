Freedom Fest
to
Balanced Rock Winery, Baraboo 1065 Walnut St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
media release: FREEDOM FEST AT BALANCED ROCK WINERY. Join us to celebrate the holiday weekend with local vendors, wine, food and live music! Special guest 608 Axe Throwing will be joining us as well!
Live Music:
Kurt Funfsinn 12-3pm
Justin Raudebush 4-6:30pm
Vendors:
Nautical Coffee Co.
Brown Butter Bakery
Sassy but Classy Designs
Two Dirty Irishmen Soap Co.
That's What She Shed LLC
Wandering Sheep Beard Care
Misty Creek Boutique
Free to Attend