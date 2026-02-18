Freedom from Cruelty: Inside the Ridglan Beagle Case

media release: Join the Nonhuman Rights Project for a live online legal update on our case for the Ridglan beagles' right to be free from cruelty.

On February 18, please join us for a special live webinar featuring some of the lawyers on this case as well as local allies and advocates as we discuss the case. During this live update, members of the legal team will explain what has happened in court and what actions you can take to support our legal efforts and help secure the Ridglan beagles’ right to be free from cruelty.

RSVP FOR THE FEBRUARY 18th LIVE EVENT →

Whether this is your first time hearing about Ridglan or you have been following the case closely, this live event will offer a clear breakdown of where things stand and why this moment matters. Bring your questions. We will be answering them live.