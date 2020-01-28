Freedom From Religion Foundation Picket

press release: The Freedom From Religion Foundation is holding a picket to protest Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Wisconsin Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to promote school vouchers.

Pence (“I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order”) is headlining a noon-1 p.m. event in the rotunda to celebrate “National School Choice Week.” FFRF is urging those who oppose religious vouchers and support secular public education to turn out to protest Pence’s theocratic policies. FFRF encourages people to bring signs supporting state/church separation or freethought. Voucher proponents have nabbed every quadrant outside of the Capitol, so folks are invited to meet at the State Street entrance of the Capitol (by the Forward statue) no later than 11:45 a.m. and look for FFRF signs and banners.