media release:

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Noon

Wisconsin Idea Room

Room 159, Education Building, 1000 Bascom Mall

Madison, WI 53706 United States

Public Lecture: Freedom from Religion or Freedom for Religion? Religious Liberty and the American Founding

Does the First Amendment guarantee us the right to be free from religion in the public square? Does it guarantee religious individuals and institutions the right to be exempt from otherwise valid laws that burden their religious beliefs and practices? In this lecture, Dr. Vincent Phillip Muñoz (Notre Dame) will explore our “first freedom” in light of the thought of America’s founding fathers.

Dr. Vincent Phillip Muñoz is the Tocqueville Professor of Political Science and a Concurrent Professor of Law at the University of Notre Dame. Professor Muñoz is author of Religious Liberty and the American Founding: Natural Rights and the Original Meanings of the First Amendment Religion Clauses (Chicago, 2022) and God and the Founders: Madison, Washington, and Jefferson (Cambridge, 2009).

Organizer: The Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy, UW Law School

Visit The Center for Liberal Democracy for more information.