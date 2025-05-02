Freedom from Worry

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Kelsang Zamling. Gen Kelsang Zamling

media release: Anxiety is increasingly common in today’s uncertain world. We can find ourselves afraid of turning inwards, looking into our mind, because if we did, we would see that we are living in a state of almost constant discomfort and anxiety. We do not know how to maintain a peaceful and balanced mind, free from worry and fear.

For this Friday evening talk, guest teacher Gen Kelsang Zamling will explain how we can gain the courage to look inward and identify and remove the causes of anxiety and mental pain. Through this we will become fearless, knowing that we can enjoy a happy and fulfilling life no matter what comes our way.

This talk is perfect for either a stand alone class or part of a deeper dive into understanding the power of concentration in Saturday’s workshop. Suitable for all levels of experience. Everyone is welcome.

Gen Zamling is a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center Chicago. He is known for his practical approach, warmth, and clarity.

Cost: $10

Bundle with the Saturday retreat for a discounted price. Free for KMC Madison members.