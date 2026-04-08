Freedom Seekers: Stories of Black Liberation in the American Revolutionary Era and Beyond
to
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release:
4:00 - 5:00pm
Poster Exhibition: The Art of Freedom
- Learn about the Freedom Seekers project and explore stories of people who fled slavery during the Revolutionary era.
- Enjoy a complimentary spread of food and beverages
5:00 - 6:00pm
Keynote Storytelling Lecture: “Freedom Seekers: Declaring Independence from Slavery during the American Revolution”
- Professor Gloria McCahon Whiting, E. Gordon Fox Associate Professor of History, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Info
Wikipedia
Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars