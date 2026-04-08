Freedom Seekers: Stories of Black Liberation in the American Revolutionary Era and Beyond

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Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: 

4:00 - 5:00pm

Poster Exhibition: The Art of Freedom

  • Learn about the Freedom Seekers project and explore stories of people who fled slavery during the Revolutionary era.
  • Enjoy a complimentary spread of food and beverages

5:00 - 6:00pm

Keynote Storytelling Lecture: “Freedom Seekers: Declaring Independence from Slavery during the American Revolution”

  • Professor Gloria McCahon Whiting, E. Gordon Fox Associate Professor of History, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Info

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Wikipedia

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1800
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