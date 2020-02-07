Freedom Summer

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: The year 2020 marks another election year in the U.S. As we begin our efforts to “UU the Vote,” we’ll take a look at the PBS/American Experience documentary, Freedom Summer.

“Freedom Summer of 1964 was marked by sustained and deadly violence, including the murders of three civil rights workers, countless beatings, the burning of thirty-five churches, and the bombing of seventy homes and community centers.”

Please join us for this free event with a potluck dinner starting at 5:45 pm. Film begins at 6:30 pm.

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
