× Expand courtesy Opal Lee/courtesy Charles Taylor Opal Lee, left, and Charles Taylor. Opal Lee, left, and Charles Taylor.

media release: Roar Enterprises Inc. proudly announces Freedom’s Journey, a powerful Juneteenth event featuring civil rights icon Opal Lee and author, educator, and filmmaker Dr. Charles Taylor on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Monona Terrace Convention & Community Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The event will take place from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM in the Lecture Hall and will also be broadcast virtually to viewers around the country. Known nationally as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” Ms. Opal Lee played a pivotal role in the movement to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Through a special taped interview and audience engagement, Freedom’s Journey will explore the deeper meaning of Juneteenth, the unfinished journey toward equality, and the power of truth-telling to help heal America’s racial divisions.

“Juneteenth is more than a celebration,” said Dr. Taylor. “It is an opportunity for America to confront its history honestly and to better understand the Black experience not as a separate story, but as an essential part of the American story itself.”

The program will include:

A special taped interview with Ms. Opal Lee

Reflections and commentary from Dr. Charles Taylor

Moderated interview with Ms. Opal and Dr. Taylor, along with the audience and Zoom Q&A

A reception and book signing following the event (Dr. Taylor is the author of Juneteenth: The Promise of Freedom)

A short introductory film highlighting the mission and history of Roar Enterprises

Dr. Taylor, founder of Roar Enterprises Inc., has spent more than three decades creating educational resources, books, documentaries, and presentations focused on Black history, racial understanding, and healing through truth. His work has been used nationally in schools, universities, libraries, and Juneteenth celebrations.

Freedom’s Journey is designed to be both educational and inspirational, bringing together community members, educators, students, leaders, and families for an unforgettable conversation about freedom, history, courage, and hope.