Freewheel Bicycle Annual Stakeholder Meeting

media release: Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co. invites community members, friends, and stakeholders to join us for our annual stakeholder meeting on Sunday January 19, 2025 at the Neighborhood House Community Center (29 S. Mills St Madison, WI). The event will run from 5-7pm. Light refreshments will be provided.

At the meeting we will:

Provide a brief overview of our organization and its mission.

Share updates on plans for our new temporary shop space at the Neighborhood House.

Discuss efforts to secure a permanent community bike shop space.

Gather feedback from the community on how to best achieve our mission.

Community bike shops play a critical role in any city’s cycling ecosystem by providing low- or no-cost access to bicycles and parts, along with the knowledge on how to repair and maintain them. By offering a space, specialty tools, and education, these shops empower people from all walks of life to meet their transportation needs.

Currently, Madison is without a permanent community bike shop. Since 2003, Freewheel has maintained a shop space most years, but we are now operating from a temporary location. Freewheel is dedicated to bringing a permanent community bike shop back to Madison, but needs the help of the community to make this vision a reality.

Since 2023 Freewheel has been completely powered by volunteers. We warmly welcome new volunteers of all skill levels, including anyone with non-profit experience. We are especially seeking those with experience in the following areas:

Bicycle mechanics

Non-profit development

Marketing and communications

Event planning

Classroom instruction

Bookkeeping and accounting

Advocacy and outreach

Art and graphic design

No matter your background, if you are passionate about bringing a permanent community bike shop back to Madison, you can make a real difference.

“A community bike shop is more than just a shop—it’s a community where everyone learns and everyone teaches,” said Abby Davidson, Board Director. “We’re excited to hear from the community and work together to bring this vital resource back to Madison.”

Madison Freewheel Bicycle Co. is a 501(c)3 educational nonprofit dedicated to transportation justice. Freewheel provides the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to make cycling accessible and affordable to all. Bicycles are one of the most cost-effective transportation solutions, but they require low- or no-cost maintenance options to remain viable. Our mission is to provide a permanent shop space that can offer these services to the public.

For more information, please contact:

info@freewheelbikes.org

608-698-9205

www.freewheelbikes.org