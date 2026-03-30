Freewheel Open Shop
to
FreeWheel Community Bike Shop 31 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Bring your bike or work on donated bikes at Freewheel's Open Shop. Experienced instructors are here to help.
All skill levels welcome from beginner to pro. Everyone's a learner, everyone's a teacher.
12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, first and third Sundays, Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St.
Cancellations will be posted on the calendar and social media.
Info
FreeWheel Community Bike Shop 31 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Volunteer
Recreation