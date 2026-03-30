Freewheel Open Shop

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FreeWheel Community Bike Shop 31 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release:  Bring your bike or work on donated bikes at Freewheel's Open Shop. Experienced instructors are here to help. 

All skill levels welcome from beginner to pro. Everyone's a learner, everyone's a teacher. 

12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, first and third Sundays, Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St.

Cancellations will be posted on the calendar and social media.

Info

FreeWheel Community Bike Shop 31 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Volunteer
Recreation
608-698-9205
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