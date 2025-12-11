Freeze Out Fascism

media release: This Saturday, December 13, South West Wisconsin Area Progressives will remind motorists of the dangers of fascism in America. Join us for one hour, 10:30 - 11:30 am for the sign brigade.

JOIN SWWAP IN THIS POWERFUL ACTION

On Saturday, December 13, 10:30 - 11:30 am, we will meet at Liberty Park, 1201 Cox Drive, Mount Horeb

( DRESS FOR THE WEATHER ... it's going to be very cold!)

We want to make these signs of fascism the focus of the display. (If you wish to display a sign you bring, we'll have designated places for that.) Please dress for the weather. This action will present the warning signs of fascism taking root in America.

You can stand or sit on a chair that you bring. We have the collection of signs, so bring a friend to help out. We'll also have nomination papers to sign for Judge Chris Taylor for Wisconsin Supreme Court.