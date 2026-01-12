Freezin' for a Reason

from the SWWAP newsletter: Our powerful sign brigade will once again line Springdale Street in Mount Horeb on Wednesday morning from 10:30 to Noon. We will meet at Liberty Park, 1201 Cox Drive in Mount Horeb. This action is driven by the recent murder of Renee Good, gunned down by ICE thugs in Minneapolis. It is driven by the countless acts of violence against "we the people" perpetrated by the Trump regime. It is driven by the lack of due process and acts of brutal barbarism. It is driven by the use of secret police and the inhumanity and immorality which have been brought to bear. We encourage folks to bring signs that memorialize Renee. We ask that you display your signs before or after the rows of featured signs. Please dress for the weather and bring to this peaceful assembly your resolve to resist fascism in all of its forms.