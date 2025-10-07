Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau

× Expand Bob Koch Freezing Hands at Green Bay UFO Fest, 2024. Freezing Hands

media release: Freezing Hands (Tucson, Arizona) are rolling through town as part of a Midwest tour playing their hook-laden jangly punk & roll. Featuring a pedigree including Travis Spillers (Knockout Pills) and Matt Rendon (The Resonars, Knockout Pills), they’ll be playing hits off of their latest LP Empty The Tank and more.

Rocket Bureau lurch out of the basement every so often to remind Madison that they are a rock’n’roll band, and not much more. Keep an eye on their bandcamp page for their new EP Party Armz (release date Oct. 1, 2025).