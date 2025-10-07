Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Freezing Hands (Tucson, Arizona) are rolling through town as part of a Midwest tour playing their hook-laden jangly punk & roll. Featuring a pedigree including Travis Spillers (Knockout Pills) and Matt Rendon (The Resonars, Knockout Pills), they’ll be playing hits off of their latest LP Empty The Tank and more. 

Rocket Bureau lurch out of the basement every so often to remind Madison that they are a rock’n’roll band, and not much more. Keep an eye on their bandcamp page for their new EP Party Armz (release date Oct. 1, 2025). 

Info

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
Google Calendar - Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau - 2025-10-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau - 2025-10-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau - 2025-10-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Freezing Hands, Rocket Bureau - 2025-10-07 19:00:00 ical