media release: Joey’s Song, the Madison-based non-profit dedicated to supporting epilepsy research and education, is cranking up the New Year with a power-chord punch—the return of its one-of-a-kind FREEZING MAN benefit concerts, January 9 and 10, 2026 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin. This intimate, star-studded winter festival will unleash two nights of unforgettable, all-star collaborations from more than 35 artists, including Grammy winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Top 40 hitmakers, and alternative rock icons. Emmy Award winning comedian Charlie Berens "Manitowoc Minute" fame will bring his unique Wisconsin perspective to the action throughout the weekend. More special guest performers will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Founded 15 years ago in memory of Joey Gomoll—who tragically passed away just before his fifth birthday after a lifelong battle with Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy—Joey’s Song is driven by the Gomoll family’s determination to transform heartbreak into hope. What began as a tribute has grown into a powerful movement funding epilepsy research, education, and family support services. Through high-profile benefit concerts that draw renowned artists from across the country, Joey’s Song has raised more than $1.75 million to date.

The FREEZING MAN 2026 roster will be stacked with alternative rock royalty and fan favorites ready to tear up the stage – many of whom have performed or appeared at Joey’s Song fundraising events over the years. Returning to melt Madison’s midwinter chill are the following alumna from last year’s inaugural edition of FREEZING MAN: Butch Vig and Duke Erikson (Garbage), Vicki and Debbi Peterson (The Bangles), Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood (Belly), Jon Auer (Big Star), Rick Nielsen and Daxx Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Kay Hanley and Stacy Jones (Letters to Cleo), Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger (Silversun Pickups), John Gourley and Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man), and Freedy Johnston.

New to the FREEZING MAN stage this year are: Jody Stephens (Big Star), Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Gos), Steve Porcaro (Toto), Max Collins (Eve 6), Chris Collingwood (Fountains of Wayne), Hugo Burnham (Gang of Four) and Marshall Crenshaw. Butch Vig, also the iconic producer for classic albums by Nirvana, The Smashing Pumpkins, L7 and Sonic Youth, will be the musical director and his popular covers group, The Know-It-All Boyfriends, will be the house band.

With an all-star yet casual, warm “supergroup” atmosphere, FREEZING MAN will be an eagerly anticipated winter live music experience. As in previous Joey’s Song fundraisers, this edition will kick off with the “Battle of the Bands” crowd favorite—the “Know-It-All Boyfriends” will face off against the all-female “Know-It-All Girlfriends” in a musical showdown, performing songs chosen at random. The event culminates with a high-octane jam session where the rotating roster of musicians will play everything from chart-toppers and deep cuts to favorite songs from the artists themselves. To solicit donations in breaks between sets, Joey’s Song founder Michael Gomoll will hold auctions for autographed musical instruments such as drumheads and cowbells, posters and VIP packages for upcoming concerts.

Proceeds from the 2026 FREEZING MAN concerts will benefit CURE Epilepsy, select Epilepsy Foundation affiliates, and Wisconsin Badger Camp. The event has sold out annually since 2014, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early when they go on sale Friday, September 12, 2025 at JoeysSong.org. Ticket prices are $50.00 for general admission.

For this year’s installment, FREEZING MAN will span two distinct nights: Friday, January 9 (Unplugged): An intimate, seated evening with acoustic sets and behind-the-scenes stories from the artists. Saturday, January 10 (Electric): The signature “Freezing Man” format fans know and love—a plugged-in rock showcase featuring the Battle of the Bands, can’t-miss collaborative performances and an epic all-star jam.

“Since our first fundraiser in 2010, Joey’s Song has hosted very memorable annual events to support epilepsy research and education, and Freezing Man is the latest—and most exciting—incarnation of that tradition,” said Joey's Song founder Michael Gomoll. “Now in its second year, Freezing Man will bring together an extraordinary mix of musicians for what promises to be our most ambitious concerts yet. It’s always been about more than music—it’s about connection, hope, and honoring Joey’s memory. We’re humbled by the artists who give their time and talent, and grateful to the fans whose support truly changes lives for families impacted by epilepsy.”

Follow news on FREEZING MAN on #freezingman. Fans can check out more details, sponsor opportunities and the full band lineup at JoeysSong.org.

Performers at FREEZING MAN are subject to change.

About Joey’s Song

Joey's Song, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 charity founded in 2010 by Michael Gomoll, supports epilepsy research, treatments, and respite care. The organization, known for its annual benefit concert featuring established artists, allocates nearly all donations to its causes. Joey';s Song has raised over $1.75 million for epilepsy organizations, including the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Joey’s Song also hosts the FREEZING MAN festival, where all operations are volunteer-driven, and every artist donates their time, performing without compensation.