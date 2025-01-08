media release: Coachella. Lollapalooza. Burning Man. Those are a few of the world's favorite music festivals, and now it's time to add Wisconsin's very own 'Freezing Man' to the list. Joey’s Song is thrilled to announce it is expanding its single-night, annual epilepsy research benefit concert into a four-night music spectacular in January 2025. Get tickets for the #FreezingMan festival at www.JoeysSong.org.

The new concert series will run January 8-11, 2025, in Madison. ‘Rock hard in the ice cold’ with world-class artists like Portugal. The Man, Kenny Hoopla, and Silversun Pickups, as well as members of Cheap Trick, the Bangles, The Go-Go’s, and many more. Get up-close-and-personal at intimate music venues during the week, and then join us at ‘The Big Show’ when 50+ music legends bring down the house.

Majestic: Know-It-All-Boyfriends, 7 pm, 1/8; Letters to Cleo, 5 pm, 1/9; Vicki & Debbi Peterson, Belly, 5 pm, 1/10.

Sylvee: Portugal. The Man, KennyHoopla, 8 pm, 1/9; Silversun Pickups, Laura Jane Grace, 8 pm, 1/10; The Big Show 7 pm, 1/11.

“Music fans will be treated to unforgettable moments at the smaller venues, and then we bring all these iconic musicians together on Saturday night for exciting collaborations that have never been experienced before, and will never be repeated,” said Mike Gomoll, President of The Joseph Gomoll Foundation. “It’s not hyperbole to say music lovers will witness special performances they will remember for years to come.”

#FreezingMan is presented by Joey's Song, a local non-profit organization that raises money to fund epilepsy research and programs. Epilepsy is a seizure-causing brain disorder that claims more lives than breast cancer every year. It also affects more people than multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson’s disease combined. Since 2010, Joey’s Song has helped raise more than $1.3 million to support children and families.

“All the performers donate their time, uniting the artists and the audience in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those fighting epilepsy,” said Gomoll. The artists performing at Joey’s Song collectively have 12 Grammys, sold more than $241.8 million in album sales, and continue to tour the globe.

General admission tickets range from $32.50 to $50 per show, which is significantly reduced compared to typical ticket prices. The Saturday-night benefit concert has sold out each year. With the expanded concert series, organizers anticipate the nightly shows and the Saturday-night main event will sell out quickly.