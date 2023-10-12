media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 91 min.

Director: Babak Jalali; Cast: Anaita Wali Zada, Jeremy Allen White, Gregg Turkington

A former translator for the US government, Afghan immigrant Donya now spends her days in a Bay Area fortune cookie factory. Tasked with authoring the fortunes herself, Donya begins sneaking her personal thoughts into the cookies, casting them out into the world like messages in a bottle. This unusual and poignant look at the immigrant experience features a strong supporting cast including The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White and On Cinema’s Gregg Turkington. A deadpan comedy shot in rich black-and-white, Fremont is an accomplished and welcome throwback to the 1980s classics of Jim Jarmusch and Aki Kaurismaki. (

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.