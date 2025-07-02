The French Connection II

media release: USA | 1975 | DCP | 119 min.

Director:John Frankenheimer

Cast: Gene Hackman, Fernando Rey, Bernard Fresson

Trading gritty Manhattan for the grimy port city of Marseilles, detective Popeye Doyle (Hackman) journeys to France in pursuit of the elusive drug-dealer Alain Charnier (Rey). This time, though, Doyle is the fish-out-of-water and the hunter becomes the hunted. Revisiting his Oscar-winning portrayal from The French Connection, Hackman is electrifying, and as the stakes mount, director Frankenheimer expertly tightens the screws, leading to one of the great final shots in the history of the movies.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There's more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller.

