media release: Based in Berlin since 2011, the French-Italian-German quartet have developed a highly personal musical style based on orality and memory. They develop their music collectively in extensive rehearsal periods. Game structures, alphabets and texts form the basis for a radically free discourse. Four independent voices, free to suggest, pretend, agree, disagree or ignore at any time, playful and ever changing.

Since 2011, Die Hochstapler recorded five albums and toured extensively, playing in festivals and venues such as Berlin Jazz festival, Moers Festival, Konfrontationen, Philharmonie de Paris, Météo Festival, Jazz d’Or, Banlieues Bleues, Porgy&Bess, Fylkingen a.o.

Presented by BlueStem Jazz:

https://bluestemjazz.org/

and Audio for the Arts:

https://audioforthearts.com/

This event is BYOB