media release: Prepare for an electrifying evening where opera’s elegance meets the thrill of a boxing match at Fresco Fight Night. This unique fundraiser is set to dazzle audiences with a blend of musical mastery and competitive spirit.

April 11, 7 PM, Muso Madison

What to Expect:

• Vocal Showdowns: Experience opera like never before as our talented singers face off in dramatic vocal battles. Your applause decides their fate in this intense musical contest.

• Interactive Voting: Play a direct role in the competition! Vote for your favorite performances, influencing who advances and who claims the ultimate prize—a prestigious title belt.

• Whiskey Walk: Step up for our Whiskey Walk, a fun twist on the traditional cake walk, and win exquisite bottles of whiskey, all while supporting the arts.

Culinary Delights & Beverages:

• Indulge in a selection of delectable treats specially prepared for the night. Enjoy gourmet popcorn, savory nachos, and a variety of baked goods crafted by local artisans, complementing the night’s spirited ambiance.

• Quench your thirst with an array of refreshing drinks that will keep your spirits high throughout the evening.

Ticket Information:

• General Admission: $50 (Single), $75 (Pair)

• Limited Seating: With only a select number of tickets available, ensure your spot to witness this unforgettable fusion of art and competition.

Support the Arts:

Fresco Fight Night isn’t just an event; it’s a movement to support and sustain the arts. Every ticket purchased and every step in our Whiskey Walk contributes directly to funding our mission to bring innovative opera productions and community engagements to life.

Reserve Your Spot:

Don’t miss out on this captivating blend of opera and excitement. Book your tickets now for an evening that promises not only outstanding performances but also a vibrant atmosphere of community support and artistic celebration.