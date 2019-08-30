Fresh Coast Jazz Festival
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Milwaukee 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
press release: Taking place near Lake Michigan’s beautiful fresh coast in downtown Milwaukee, the inaugural Fresh Coast Jazz Festival brings jazz back to the city of festivals in a big way!
Experience it all – great jazz from the superstars of jazz, new music from rising stars of the genre along with fun events that are sure to stimulate your senses. Festival venue, The Marcus Center, boasts a central location, comfortable seating, ample parking and is just steps from hotels, restaurants and plenty of things to enjoy! Don’t miss out on the fun. Be sure to join us Labor Day Weekend 2019 (August 30 – September 1).
DATES: August 30, 2019- September 1, 2019, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street , Milwaukee
$129-$79/day
Friday August 30, 2019
6pm – Featuring: The Hometown All-Stars, Lindsey Webster & Jazz Funk Soul (Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp & Paul Jackson Jr.)
Tickets $79 - $129
Saturday August 31, 2019
6pm – Featuring: The Hometown All-Stars, Ronnie Laws & Lee Ritenour
Tickets $79 - $129
Sunday September 1, 2019
1:30pm – Featuring Raul Midon & Norman Brown
Tickets $79 - $129
Sunday September 1, 2019
12:30 pm - Featuring Chris Crain in Uihlein Hall
Tickets $79 - $129