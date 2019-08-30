press release: Taking place near Lake Michigan’s beautiful fresh coast in downtown Milwaukee, the inaugural Fresh Coast Jazz Festival brings jazz back to the city of festivals in a big way!

Experience it all – great jazz from the superstars of jazz, new music from rising stars of the genre along with fun events that are sure to stimulate your senses. Festival venue, The Marcus Center, boasts a central location, comfortable seating, ample parking and is just steps from hotels, restaurants and plenty of things to enjoy! Don’t miss out on the fun. Be sure to join us Labor Day Weekend 2019 (August 30 – September 1).

DATES: August 30, 2019- September 1, 2019, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, 929 North Water Street , Milwaukee

$129-$79/day

Friday August 30, 2019

6pm – Featuring: The Hometown All-Stars, Lindsey Webster & Jazz Funk Soul (Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp & Paul Jackson Jr.)

Tickets $79 - $129

Saturday August 31, 2019

6pm – Featuring: The Hometown All-Stars, Ronnie Laws & Lee Ritenour

Tickets $79 - $129

Sunday September 1, 2019

1:30pm – Featuring Raul Midon & Norman Brown

Tickets $79 - $129

Sunday September 1, 2019

12:30 pm - Featuring Chris Crain in Uihlein Hall

Tickets $79 - $129