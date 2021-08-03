press release: $7

Join us Tuesday, August 3, for Madison Comedy Week's Fresh Faces Showcase. This showcase shows off those who are new to town, new to standup, or just fresh by any definition! This show is hosted at one of our beautiful home base venues, The Bur Oak!

This show fits right into our regularly scheduled programming and has been running strong since our inaugural festival in 2018! It showcases the hottest up and coming comedians at a beautiful venue for an amazing crowd, and we want you to join us!

The lineup for this year's Fresh Faces Showcase includes: Glenn Widdicombe, Mike Masilotti, Heidi Zepeda, Mo B, Claire Jolly, Sukhjit Singh, Tashona Smith, Ben Gerber, Kandace Medina

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda!