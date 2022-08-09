press release: The Fresh Faces showcase happens each year during Madison Comedy Week as a way to welcome some amazing up and coming acts to the scene and to Madison Comedy Week! Whether they’re new to comedy or just new to the city of Madison, these are amazing comedians that we’re happy to have performing here in town. This show is regularly a great way to find your new favorite up and coming comedian, and is a staple of our festival. You won’t want to miss this year’s which is one of the most promising lineups we’ve had on this show!

Featuring sets from Robert Helfinstine, Noah Mailloux, Maria Acosta, Luise Noe, Brandon Wein, Andrew Katz, Joel Roberts, Natalie Wickman, Andrew Rynning, and Nathan Clemons

Hosted by Reier Cammerman

$7 online in advance, $10 door.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!