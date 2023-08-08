media release: The Fresh Faces Showcase is a staple of Madison Comedy Week and a fantastic way to discover your new favorite comedian!

Join us as several promising comedians take the stage at The Bur Oak for the Fresh Faces Showcase of Madison Comedy Week!

Whether they're new to comedy, new to the fest, or just new to you, this show has been featured on every year of our festival and has served as a great foray into Madison Comedy for several exciting and talented comedians!

This year we've expanded this show series into TWO SHOWS with unique lineups each show, 7 & 9pm. Tickets are available for either show ($8 online - $10 door) or both ($13).

Performers for the 7pm Show include: Host: Cody Heck (Hartford), Mitchell Potts (Chicago), Lisa Quam (Madison), Sara Watkiss (Wisconsin), Erikson Dockery (Chicago), Mark Vegas (Milwaukee), Brady Gregurich (Antigo), Brad Kofman (Chicago), Jonah Eggleston (Chicago), Ayman Kalada (Chicago), Claire Malkie (Chicago)

Performers for the 9pm Show include: Host: Erin Morris (Milwaukee), Brody Stanford (Cedar Rapids), Hayden Fredriksen (Appleton), Dave Brunner (Madison), Christina Lundin (Chicago), Laura Hugg (Chicago), Mohammed Abbed (Chicago), Gwen Rose (Chicago), Riley Cosgrove (Chicago), Nathan Lauritsen (Madison), Jeff Braun (Chicago)

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.